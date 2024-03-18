"We want justice": Father of shopkeeper attacked by miscreants over playing devotional song during Azaan

Gopal Singh, the father of the shopkeeper who was allegedly attacked by some miscreants over an altercation that occurred for playing the devotional song during Azaan in Bengaluru, demanded justice for his son. Speaking to ANI, Gopal Singh said, "I was not present here but my son told me that he was playing devotional songs at that time. They had come to fight with him. The sound was low only. They beat him up. We went to the police station also. We want justice."

Meanwhile, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Monday demanded the arrest of all the accused involved by Tuesday saying that if it does not happen there would be a bandh in Nagarathpete. Speaking to reporters after meeting the shopkeeper who was attacked by a group of men for playing devotional songs during Azaan, the BJP leader demanded that the Bengaluru City Commissioner investigate the incident in an unbiased and professional manner.

"Yesterday evening, Mukesh, who is an honest hardworking shopkeeper was conducting his business. In the evening, he said that he had a practice of playing devotional songs on his speaker. Last evening when he was conducting his business, attending to his customers and playing the Hanuman Chalisa, a few miscreants came to his shop and started an argument with him and demanded that he switch off and stop playing the Hanuman Chalisa. When he refused, he was pulled out and 6-7 miscreants thrashed him. You can see the injuries that he has sustained. He has suffered grievous injuries," he said. Alleging that the local police did not register the FIR initially, Surya said, "Immediately, Mukesh and the neighbouring shopkeepers tried to reach the nearest police station to register an FIR. Even after submitting a detailed written complaint, the local police did not register an FIR. It was only after the intervention of PC Mohan, myself and local BJP leaders that the FIR was registered at a belated stage."

"The locals here are apprehensive that the police have filed a diluted FIR and added names of certain people who may not be involved in the crime itself. Every single accused is visible on the CCTV camera. Locals say that these boys are from the local area. Yet after more than 12-15 hours, only 3 people have been apprehended by the police. We have demanded that by tomorrow morning all those accused being seen on CCTV must be arrested immediately. We are demanding from the Bengaluru City Commissioner to investigate the incident in an unbiased and professional manner," Surya added. "By tomorrow, we want the rest of the accused to be apprehended. If not tomorrow, by 12.30 pm, there will be a bandh in Nagarathpete. All of us will participate and demand justice for what has happened to Mukesh. This is a question of law and order and physical safety," the BJP leader told the media.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Police said that during the 'Azaan' time, when a shopkeeper played a song loudly near Siddanna Layout, in Bengaluru, an altercation occurred between a group of people and the shopkeeper. "An altercation occurred between a group of people and a shopkeeper last evening during 'Azaan' time when a shopkeeper played a song loudly near Siddanna Layout, in Bengaluru. A few Muslim youths questioned him, and an argument ensued, leading to them hitting the shopkeeper," Bengaluru Police said.

The police further said that an FIR has been registered at Halasuru Gate Police Limit, and the police are working to arrest the accused. The police said that further investigation was underway. (ANI)

