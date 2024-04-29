Left Menu

Suggested Headline: Tragic Incident: Woman Dies After Fall from Mumbai Highrise

In Mumbai, a 65-year-old woman, Sitabai Mane, committed suicide by jumping from her 16th-floor apartment. Mane was undergoing treatment for depression.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-04-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 20:33 IST
Suggested Headline: Tragic Incident: Woman Dies After Fall from Mumbai Highrise
  • Country:
  • India

A 65-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a highrise in the eastern suburb of Mulund here on Monday afternoon, police said.

Sitabai Mane jumped from the 16th floor of a building in BMC colony near the Bhimwadi area and died on the spot, an official said.

Mane suffered from depression and was undergoing treatment, he said.

The victim was rushed to the nearby hospital but declared dead on arrival, the official said, adding that an accidental death report has been registered in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

 India
3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

 China
4
Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024