Left Menu

If you fall victim to cyber fraud, dial helpline number 1930: DGP Haryana

Haryana Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur emphasised the importance of vigilance in combating cybercrime. He urged victims of cyber fraud to lodge complaints promptly on helpline number 1930.

ANI | Updated: 18-03-2024 21:00 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 21:00 IST
If you fall victim to cyber fraud, dial helpline number 1930: DGP Haryana
DGP Haryana Shatrujeet Kapur. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur emphasised the importance of vigilance in combating cybercrime. He urged victims of cyber fraud to lodge complaints promptly on helpline number 1930. He warned that in today's digital landscape, where online transactions and the use of UPI or net banking, are on the rise, cybercriminals employ deceptive methods to transfer money from victims' accounts to their own.

He stressed the importance of reporting cyber fraud incidents promptly to helpline number 1930. "Doing so during the "golden hours" significantly increases the likelihood of freezing fraudulent amounts, with around a 70 per cent success rate," he said. Addressing the media in Rohtak district today, Kapur stressed the need for individuals to shield themselves from enticing offers and refrain from sharing OTP, emphasising that OTP is never required to receive money but is essential for withdrawing funds. He cautioned against falling for schemes enticing investments in trading or stock markets through WhatsApp groups and fake websites.

Moreover, Kapur highlighted other tactics employed by cybercriminals, such as threats to block phone numbers citing TRAI guidelines or impersonating officials from agencies like CBI, ED, or police to extort money by instilling fear of FIRs. He also noted instances where fraudsters exploit people's emotions by fabricating medical emergencies to solicit immediate money transfers. Kapur urged people to verify requests for money transfers and remain vigilant. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on megacap valuations

Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on me...

 Global
2
Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and best decision': PTI Chairman

Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and ...

 Pakistan
3
Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, World Bank

Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, ...

 Pakistan
4
Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS Secy

Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS S...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024