Indian Navy's Remotely Piloted Aircraft crashes during routine training sortie in Kochi

A Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) or Searcher of the Indian Navy crashed during a routine training sortie at INS Garuda in Kochi on Monday. The RPA crashed at about 5 p.m., about one mile short of the runway.

No injuries or damage to property has been reported in the incident. "At about 5 pm on March 18, one Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA)/ Searcher, during a routine training sortie at INS Garuda, Kochi, crashed about one mile short of the runway," the Indian Navy said.

Responding swiftly, a specialist team was dispatched to the site to ensure the crashed RPA is rendered safe, the Indian Navy said in a statement. An inquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered, the Navy added.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)