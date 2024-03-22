"Sadhguru is recovering well & making steady progress": Isha Foundation shares health update

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, who underwent emergency brain surgery at Apollo Hospital in Delhi after suffering life-threatening bleeding in the skull, is recovering well and making steady progress. "Sadguru is recovering well and is making steady progress. We are extremely grateful for the outpouring of love and support from everyone," Isha Foundation said on the social media platform X.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to Sadhguru and wished him good health and a speedy recovery. On March 20, Dr Vinit Suri, a senior consultant neurologist at Apollo Hospital who examined Sadhguru, said, "He had a headache for the last four weeks. The headache was very severe and he was ignoring it because he had to do his normal activities. He even carried out the Mahashivratri function on March 8, despite the fact that he had agonising pain. The pain became severe on March 15 and then he consulted me. At 4 pm, I advised him for an MRI, but at 6 pm, he had a very important meeting and did not want to skip it. However, the MRI was done later, and the MRI showed that he had massive bleeding in the brain. It is outside the brain and below the bone. There was massive two-time bleeding--one that happened about three weeks back and the second that happened around two-to-three days ago."

On March 17, the 66-year-old spiritual leader developed a decline in his level of consciousness with drowsiness and weakness in the left leg. He was then rushed to the medical facility. A team of doctors consisting of Dr Vinit Suri, Dr Pranav Kumar, Dr Sudheer Tyagi and Dr S Chatterjee performed the surgery within a few hours of admission to relieve the bleeding. Sadhguru was weaned off the ventilator post-surgery. (ANI)

