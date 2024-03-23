Left Menu

Fire in 39-storey building in Mumbai doused after two hours; nobody injured

It was a level one minor fire, in which nobody was injured, the fire brigade official said. The affected flat was locked from outside when the blaze erupted there, and its door was opened by the fire brigade team using a PRT kit, the official said, adding that two big hose lines were among the equipment used for dousing the flames along with four water engines and as many water tankers.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-03-2024 10:14 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 09:38 IST
Fire in 39-storey building in Mumbai doused after two hours; nobody injured
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The fire that erupted in a 39-storey building at Wadala in Mumbai, was extinguished in the wee hours of Saturday after around two hours of efforts, an official said.

The fire had broken out on the 26th and 27th floors of Dosti Ambrosia building near Wadala bus depot in Antop Hill around 11 pm on Friday, he said. It was a 'level one' (minor) fire, in which nobody was injured, the fire brigade official said. ''The fire, which was confined to electric wiring and installations, wooden furniture, household articles in a flat on the 26th floor, was doused around 1.10 am,'' he said. The affected flat was locked from outside when the blaze erupted there, and its door was opened by the fire brigade team using a PRT kit, the official said, adding that two big hose lines were among the equipment used for dousing the flames along with four water engines and as many water tankers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Anand on tied 12th after Day 3, in race for top-10 finish

Zara Anand on tied 12th after Day 3, in race for top-10 finish

 New Zealand
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA grants full approval to AbbVie's ovarian cancer therapy; US surgeons perform first pig-to-human kidney transplant and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA grants full approval to AbbVie's ovarian cancer ...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks edge back down from latest all-time highs

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks edge back down from latest all-time highs

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024