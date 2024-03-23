Left Menu

BSF, police recover drone in Punjab's Tarn Taran

The BSF and Punjab police recovered a drone in a joint operation from Tarn Taran district on Saturday morning, the BSF said in a press release.

ANI | Updated: 23-03-2024 20:44 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 20:44 IST
BSF, police recover drone in Punjab's Tarn Taran
BSF, Punjab police recover drone in Tarn Taran. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab police recovered a drone in a joint operation from Tarn Taran district on Saturday morning, the BSF said in a press release on Saturday. On the night of March 22, vigilant BSF troops intercepted the movement of a drone in the border area of the Tarn Taran district. Following protocol, BSF troops promptly cordoned off the anticipated dropping area.

"Additionally, at first light, an extensive joint search operation by BSF and Punjab Police was conducted in the area. At approximately 08:30 am, BSF troops successfully recovered one quadcopter drone from a wheat field adjacent to Mehandipur village in Tarn Taran District," the BSF said. The recovered drone is a DJI Matrice Model-300 RTK.

This recovery marks another successful prevention of drone intrusion from across the border, owing to the alertness of BSF troops and the Punjab Police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

