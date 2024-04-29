Madhya Pradesh: Big blow to Congress, Akshay Kanti Bam withdraws nomination from Indore parliamentary seat

Madhya Pradesh Congress suffered a major setback amid Lok Sabha elections on Monday as Congress nominee from Indore parliamentary seats Akshay Kanti Bam withdrew his nomination papers. District Election Officer Ashish Singh said, "Congress candidate from Indore Lok Sabha Akshay Kanti Bam withdrew his nomination."

Meanwhile, state cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya posted a picture with congress nominee Bam on X and welcoming him to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "Congress candidate from Indore Lok Sabha, Akshay Kanti Bam is welcomed to the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, National President J P Nadda, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and State President VD Sharma," Vijayvargiya posted on X.

On the other hand, former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and BJP nominee from Vidisha seat, Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a dig at the Congress saying the condition of the grand old party had become such that even candidates did not want to be within the party. "Faith of all the leaders and workers is in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP. The condition of the Congress has become such that even candidates do not want to be within its party. Today, a Congress candidate from Indore Lok Sabha joined the BJP. Now, this is the Congress whose candidate does not have faith in the party. He has faith in PM Modi and BJP that is why he left the Congress. Congress is taking the country towards destruction that is why Congress people are joining BJP," Chouhan told ANI

Indore will go to poll in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 13 with seven other parliamentary seats in the state. Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh are being conducted in four phases. The first phase of polling was held on April 19 and the second phase was concluded on April 26.

The next two phases will be conducted on May 7 and May 13. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. Madhya Pradesh has a total of 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, making it the sixth-largest state in terms of parliamentary representation. Out of these, 10 seats are reserved for SC and ST candidates, while the remaining 19 are unreserved. (ANI)

