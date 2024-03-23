Previous Cong govt opened 'paper leak industry' in Rajasthan: Rajyavardhan Rathore

Rajasthan minister Rajyavardhan Rathore Saturday said the previous Congress government in the state had opened a ''paper leak industry'' to cheat youngsters.

He also claimed that Rajasthan was on top in rape cases during the previous Congress rule but now, a safe environment has been created by the Bhajanlal Sharma government.

Rathore highlighted the achievements of the BJP government under its 100-day action plan.

''There was an atmosphere of corruption and anarchy under the previous government. Our government cleaned up corruption and anarchy in 90 days,'' he said at a press conference.

''The public was troubled in the last five years. The Congress government had opened an industry of scams and corruption but our government cleared it after coming to power,'' Rathore said.

He said the Congress government set up inflation relief camps but the prices of petrol and diesel were not reduced, whereas the BJP government in the state reduced the VAT on fuel to bring relief to the people.

''Anarchy and corruption reached its peak during the 1,800-day misrule of the Congress government,'' the minister alleged.

Rathore said the Bhajanlal government resolved the issue of the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project and at the same time, work has been done to solve the water problem by signing the Yamuna water agreement.

He said the state government took action against the paper leak mafia by forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Rathore further said that the BJP government's effort is to make Rajasthan self-reliant in the energy sector by 2030.

''An investment of Rs 2.24 lakh crore will be made in this direction... work is being done for thermal power and renewable power energy in the state. From this, 31,825 MW of electricity will be produced,'' he added.

