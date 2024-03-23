Andhra: Three of family die by suicide in YSR district over land dispute

Three members of a family allegedly died by suicide near Kotha Madhavaram village in YSR (Kadapa) district, police said on Saturday. Officials said that the father, named Subba Rao, died by suicide near a railway track next to a pond, while his wife, Padmavathi, and daughter were found dead inside their home.

According to the police, a suicide note was also discovered, which suggests that the family was facing land ownership issues. "In the suicide note, the family alleges foul play by revenue officials, accusing them of deceit and manipulation of records. The note expressed the family's helplessness in the face of injustice, stating their decision to end their lives as a result," police said.

However, according to revenue officials, the farm is recorded under the name of another owner and not the deceased family's. Police were further looking into the case. (ANI)

