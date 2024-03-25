Major fire in Outer Delhi godown, 34 tenders rushed

A major fire broke out in a godown located in Budhpur Alipur area, officials of Delhi Fire Services said on Monday. No casualty was reported. ''We got a call related to fire at 6.15 pm. Total 34 fire tenders were pressed into service. Fire is in an oil godown. Fire engulfed a large area,'' DFS chief Atul Garg said.

