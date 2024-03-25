Left Menu

Fire at Russian power plant takes two units offline, governor says

Russia's defence ministry said its forces destroyed 11 drones launched overnight over Rostov by Ukraine, which borders the region, but did not say if there was any related damage. The Baza Telegram news channel, which is close to Russian law enforcement, said the fire at the plant was caused by Ukraine's drones, however.

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2024 10:37 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 10:37 IST
Fire at Russian power plant takes two units offline, governor says

A fire early on Monday at one of the largest thermal power plants in southwestern Russia took two of its units out of operation, briefly disrupting supply to customers, the region's governor said.

But there were no casualties and authorities were investigating the cause of the fire at the Novocherkassk power plant in Rostov, the governor, Vasily Golubev, said on the Telegram messaging app. Russia's defence ministry said its forces destroyed 11 drones launched overnight over Rostov by Ukraine, which borders the region, but did not say if there was any related damage.

The Baza Telegram news channel, which is close to Russian law enforcement, said the fire at the plant was caused by Ukraine's drones, however. Reuters could not independently verify the report. Ukraine made no immediate comment on the attacks.

Novocherkassk is one of the largest thermal power plants in Russia's southwest, its owner, OGK-2, which is controlled by a subsidiary of Russia's energy giant Gazprom, says on its website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to green mobility

Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to ...

 India
2
India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domestic mkt: GTRI

India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domes...

 India
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024