US dismisses Russia linking shooting to Ukraine as "Kremlin propaganda"
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-03-2024 21:26 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 21:26 IST
- Country:
- United States
The White House on Monday dismissed Russian claims that the shooting attack that killed 137 people in a concert hall outside Moscow was linked to Ukraine.
"There was no linkage to Ukraine. ... This is just more Kremlin propaganda," White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters in a briefing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kremlin
- The White House
- Russian
- Moscow
- Ukraine
- White House
- John Kirby
Advertisement
ALSO READ
On Russian TV ahead of the election, there''s only one program: Putin's
Putin's spy chief says U.S. trying to meddle in Russian election
Kremlin declines to comment on report U.S. in 2022 prepared for Russian nuclear strike in Ukraine
Russian embassy in US in contact with State Department ahead of elections, ambassador says
Kremlin declines comment on report U.S. prepared for Russian nuclear strike in Ukraine