UP: Fire breaks out at horticulture dumping yard in Noida

A fire broke out at a horticulture dumping yard near Noida city centre on Monday late night.

ANI | Updated: 26-03-2024 08:32 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 08:32 IST
Visuals from spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out at a horticulture dumping yard near Noida city centre on Monday late night. As soon as the information was received, the fire tender reached the spot.

"The fire was reported at 6 pm. The fire is quite big. There are 15 fire tender vehicles present at the spot. We will extinguish the fire in 3-4 hours," said Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar. Efforts are underway to extinguish the fire, added the official.

More information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

