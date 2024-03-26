Left Menu

Kejriwal's arrest: Lok Kalyan Marg Station of Delhi Metro to stay closed until further notice

According to the DMRC, gate no 3 of Patel Chowk Metro Station and gate no 5 of Central Secretariat Metro Station will also remain closed till further notice.

ANI | Updated: 26-03-2024 09:55 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 09:55 IST
Security heightened with the deployment of police outside Patel Chowk metro station (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday announced that the Lok Kalyan Marg Metro Station will continue to remain closed until further notice in view of the Aam Adami Party's call to 'gherao' of Prime Minister residence against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. According to the DMRC, gate no 3 of Patel Chowk Metro Station and gate no 5 of Central Secretariat Metro Station will also remain closed till further notice.

"Due to security reasons, entry/exit at Lok Kalyan Marg Metro station, Gate no 3 of Patel Chowk Metro Station and Gate no 5 of Central Secretariat Metro station will remain closed till further notice," the DMRC said. The road is where the prime minister's residence is.

The Aam Aadmi Party has called for a 'gherao' at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence to register its protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy case on Tuesday. Meanwhile, security has been heightened with the deployment of police outside Patel Chowk metro station, in view of the protest.

The Delhi Police, however, said that the party was not granted permission to protest. "No permission has been granted (to AAP for protest). We have made sufficient deployment at the PM residence and Patel Chowk metro station to maintain law and order. No march or demonstration will be allowed. No route diversions done," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Devesh Kumar Mahla said.

"Considering everything, we have deployed security at PM residence and other important points. There is no restriction on-boarding/deboarding at all Delhi metro stations. 50 patrolling vehicles are present in the New Delhi area today," he added. The ED arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case linked to a money laundering case.

Arvind Kejriwal was on March 22, remanded to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate for seven days, till March 28, a day after his arrest. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

