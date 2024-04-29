Pawar hits back at Modi, says "wanderers" caused political instability

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday trained his guns on NCP leader Sharad Pawar, and blamed "wandering souls" for ushering in an era of political instability in Maharashtra 45 years ago.

Though he did not name Pawar, it was apparent that the reference was to the Maratha politician's rebellion against then chief minister Vasantdada Patil in 1978.

Pawar, with backing of 40 MLAs, had then formed the Progressive Democratic Front, leading to the collapse of the Patil-led dispensation, and was at 38 sworn in as the CM on July 18, 1978.

"Some wandering souls started the era of political instability in Maharashtra 45 years ago," Modi said. "A big leader, for his personal ambition, began this game," he added.

Modi said he won't allow religion-based reservations in the country.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi, Modi said the "Prince" of Congress has an evil eye on people's personal property and wants to conduct X-ray of their wealth.

"The Congress is planning to impose the inheritance tax, meaning they will take half of your wealth," Modi told the crowd.

"Those leaving the Congress say that the party is under the control of Maoists," Modi said.

Congress ruled for 60 years but during that period, half the population of the country lacked even basic amenities, he said.

"Before I became the PM, India was importer of mobile phones, but in last 10 years, we have become the world's second largest exporter of these phones," he said.

