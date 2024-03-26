"Mulling legal action": Himachal LoP Jairam Thakur attacks Congress over post on Kangana Ranaut

Condemning the "objectionable" remarks made by Congress leader Supriya Shrinate against Lok Sabha candidate Kangana Ranaut, Himachal Pradesh Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jairam Thakur said the party is mulling "legal action". The purported post from Congress' social media chairperson Supriya Shrinate on Monday, which featured a picture of Ranaut dressed in a corset top with an objectionable caption, has since been deleted.

"...BJP is working towards taking legal action in this matter. It has become the Congress' habit to insult women--"Matru'Shakti'. The whole of Mandi and Himachal Pradesh is angry. Congress will have to pay for this," Thakur told ANI. "It is a very unfortunate and objectionable comment and I condemn it with strong words," he said.

"She (Supriya) does not know that Himachal is known as Devbhoomi, while Mandi is known as Chotti Kashi. There are more than 300 temples over there, where people go and seek blessings. I think she has committed a huge mistake by making such comments," he said. Ranaut, who has been fielded by the BJP from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh, also hit out at the Congress leader, saying every woman deserves dignity.

"Dear Supriya ji In the last 20 years of my career as an artist I have played all kinds of women. From a naive girl in Queen to a seductive spy in Dhaakad, from a goddess in Manikarnika to a demon in Chandramukhi, from a prostitute in Rajjo to a revolutionary leader in Thalaivii," Ranaut said in a post on X. "We must free our daughters from the shackles of prejudice; we must rise above the curiosity about their body parts; and above all, we must refrain from using sex workers challenging lives or circumstances as some kind of abuse or slur. Every woman deserves her dignity," she added.

As the controversy raged, Shrinate clarified that she could never make such personal and indecent comments about any woman. "Many people have access to my Facebook and Instagram accounts. Someone from them made an extremely inappropriate post today. As soon as I came to know, I deleted that post. Everyone who knows me also knows very well that I can never make personal and indecent comments towards any woman. I wanted to know how this happened," she said. Further, the Congress leader mentioned that some parody account on X has made this objectionable post. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)