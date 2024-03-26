Left Menu

South Africa's 2024 maize harvest seen 19.3% lower than previous year

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2024 18:00 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 18:00 IST
South African farmers are expected to harvest 19.3% less maize in the 2023/2024 season compared with the previous one, the government's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) said on Tuesday.

The CEC's latest summer crop forecast estimated the 2024 harvest at 13.26 million metric tons, down from the 16.43 million harvested the season before. The previous estimate on Feb. 28 put the 2024 maize harvest at 14.36 million tons.

The harvest is expected to consist of 6.28 million tons of white maize, for human consumption, and 6.98 million tons of yellow maize, used mainly in animal feed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

