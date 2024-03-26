Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma highlights development under PM Modi, slams Congress

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday highlighted the state's development under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging voters to reflect on India's pre-2014 era characterized by corruption, appeasement-based politics, and rising terrorism. Addressing the nomination filing event of BJP leader Swami Subedanand, Bhajanlal Sharma said, "Swami Subedanand has filed the nomination for the third time from Sikar. You all need to remember the India that was before 2014. Before 2014, the way in which corruption in India, appeasement-based politics, and terrorism was at rise. After 2014, under the guidance of PM Modi, you all are witnessing the growth of the country." he said.

Recalling the historical significance and presence of the BJP in the state of Rajasthan, Bhajanlal said "former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee gave reservation to the Jatta from the Sikar soil, because he could understand the pain, he could feel the pain of farmers. During the tenure of the BJP in the central government of Rajasthan, Atal Bihari Vajpayee ensured that various schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Sadak Yojana and credit cards for farmers were effectively implemented to benefit them," Sharma said. Taking a dig at the Congress government, Sharma alleged that the Rajasthan Congress has consistently misled the public by claiming to address the Yamuna issue to secure electoral victories.

"The Rajasthan Congress has continuously fooled the people that they were doing something for the Yamuna issue and kept winning elections. They have always tried to fool the farmers. The Congress government hasn't even sent one letter to the central government citing the Yamuna issue," he said. The Rajasthan Chief Minister, earlier launched a scathing attack at the former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, for 'misleading' the people with the help of loot and lies.

"On one hand, Sonia Gandhi is busy worrying about Rahul Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot is busy worrying about Vaibhav Gehlot, they are not concerned about the people of the country and the state. The people of the state will never forget the 'Yuvraj'. Now the people of the state are not going to fall prey to the tricks of the Yuvraj of Congress. The public knows that this is the same leader who had made a false promise of complete loan waiver," he said, while making an address in Jaipur. (ANI)

