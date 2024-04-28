CSK vs SRH: Match Scoreboard and Updates

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head c Mitchell b Deshpande 13 Abhishek Sharma c Mitchell b Deshpande 15 Anmolpreet Singh c Ali b Deshpande 0 Aiden Markram b Pathirana 32 Nitish Kumar Reddy c Dhoni b Jadeja 15 Heinrich Klaasen c Mitchell b Pathirana 20 Abdul Samad c sub b Thakur 19 Shahbaz Ahmed c Mitchell b Mustafizur Rahman 7 Pat Cummins c Mitchell b Deshpande 5 Bhuvneshwar Kumar not out 4 Jaydev Unadkat c Ali b Mustafizur Rahman 1 Extras: (NB-1, W-2) 3 Total: (All out, 18.5 overs) 134 Fall of wkts: 1-21, 2-21, 3-40, 4-72, 5-85, 6-117, 7-119, 8-124, 9-132.

Bowling: Deepak Chahar 3-0-22-0, Tushar Deshpande 3-0-27-4, Mustafizur Rahman 2.5-0-19-2, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-22-1, Shardul Thakur 4-0-27-1, Matheesha Pathirana 2-0-17-2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)