CSK vs SRH: Match Scoreboard and Updates
Sunrisers Hyderabad's batting lineup struggled, with most players failing to make significant contributions. Travis Head (13), Abhishek Sharma (15), and Aiden Markram (32) were among the few who posted double-digit scores. Chennai Super Kings bowlers had a successful day, with Tushar Deshpande claiming four wickets. The team was eventually dismissed for 134 runs in 18.5 overs.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head c Mitchell b Deshpande 13 Abhishek Sharma c Mitchell b Deshpande 15 Anmolpreet Singh c Ali b Deshpande 0 Aiden Markram b Pathirana 32 Nitish Kumar Reddy c Dhoni b Jadeja 15 Heinrich Klaasen c Mitchell b Pathirana 20 Abdul Samad c sub b Thakur 19 Shahbaz Ahmed c Mitchell b Mustafizur Rahman 7 Pat Cummins c Mitchell b Deshpande 5 Bhuvneshwar Kumar not out 4 Jaydev Unadkat c Ali b Mustafizur Rahman 1 Extras: (NB-1, W-2) 3 Total: (All out, 18.5 overs) 134 Fall of wkts: 1-21, 2-21, 3-40, 4-72, 5-85, 6-117, 7-119, 8-124, 9-132.
Bowling: Deepak Chahar 3-0-22-0, Tushar Deshpande 3-0-27-4, Mustafizur Rahman 2.5-0-19-2, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-22-1, Shardul Thakur 4-0-27-1, Matheesha Pathirana 2-0-17-2.
