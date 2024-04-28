Left Menu

CSK vs SRH: Match Scoreboard and Updates

Sunrisers Hyderabad's batting lineup struggled, with most players failing to make significant contributions. Travis Head (13), Abhishek Sharma (15), and Aiden Markram (32) were among the few who posted double-digit scores. Chennai Super Kings bowlers had a successful day, with Tushar Deshpande claiming four wickets. The team was eventually dismissed for 134 runs in 18.5 overs.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-04-2024 23:52 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 23:52 IST
CSK vs SRH: Match Scoreboard and Updates
  • Country:
  • India

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head c Mitchell b Deshpande 13 Abhishek Sharma c Mitchell b Deshpande 15 Anmolpreet Singh c Ali b Deshpande 0 Aiden Markram b Pathirana 32 Nitish Kumar Reddy c Dhoni b Jadeja 15 Heinrich Klaasen c Mitchell b Pathirana 20 Abdul Samad c sub b Thakur 19 Shahbaz Ahmed c Mitchell b Mustafizur Rahman 7 Pat Cummins c Mitchell b Deshpande 5 Bhuvneshwar Kumar not out 4 Jaydev Unadkat c Ali b Mustafizur Rahman 1 Extras: (NB-1, W-2) 3 Total: (All out, 18.5 overs) 134 Fall of wkts: 1-21, 2-21, 3-40, 4-72, 5-85, 6-117, 7-119, 8-124, 9-132.

Bowling: Deepak Chahar 3-0-22-0, Tushar Deshpande 3-0-27-4, Mustafizur Rahman 2.5-0-19-2, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-22-1, Shardul Thakur 4-0-27-1, Matheesha Pathirana 2-0-17-2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

 India
3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

 China
4
Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024