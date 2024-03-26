Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal files nomination for Dibrugarh Constituency

Sarbananda Sonowal, the BJP candidate for the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, filed nomination papers at the Dibrugarh District Commissioner's office on Tuesday. During the nomination filing, Sonowal was accompanied by the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Union Minister of State, Rameswar Teli along with the senior Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) President Atul Bora and senior leader of UPPL and MP (Rajya Sabha), Rwngwra Narzary - both NDA allies.

The senior BJP leader, Sarbananda Sonowal began his day with a visit to the 'Naamghar' where he prayed for the peace and prosperity of the people. Sonowal also addressed public meeting where thousands of supporters braved torrential rains and thronged to the ground. The electrifying atmosphere echoed passionate slogans for Sarbananda Sonowal.

Speaking on the occasion, the senior BJP leader, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "It is a matter of great honour that so many of you have come today." "Braving the rains, your presence gives me immense strength to continue on the path of development and progress of Dibrugarh towards becoming 'Viksit Dibrugarh for Viksit Assam towards Viksit Bharat' under the dynamic leadership of world's most popular leader Narendra Modi ji. Your determination to become part of this journey gives me strong belief that BJP will secure a historic mandate in this elections. We are moving ahead with the idea of 'Akow Ebar, Modi Sarkar' (Modi Sarkar, Once More). We must stand firm on our resolve to win maximum seats along with our NDA alliance partners AGP and UPPL. This will be made possible with your support, your energetic commitment, your commitment from around the valleys of Barak and Brahmaputra, the hills and valleys of Assam. Every Karyakarta in the state, district, morcha and booth are toiling hard to ensure that Ab Ki baar, 400 paar," Sonowal said.

Following the public meeting, more than 10,000 supporters joined Sarbananda Sonowal in a roadshow on the way to file the nomination papers. The exhilarating mood saw people dance to varied folk forms while drum rolls filled the air with exuberance and excitement.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Today, the Union Minister of the Government of India and our beloved, Sarbananda Sonowal has submitted his nomination from the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency. It's my privilege to stand alongside him at this pivotal moment. On behalf of all BJP office bearers in Assam, I extend our heartfelt best wishes to him. I am confident that Dibrugarh will emerge victorious in the Lok Sabha elections with a record mandate with a margin of two and a half to three lakhs votes, as per my anticipation. In Assam, our party is assured of winning 11 seats. After the first phase of elections, our focus will shift towards securing the 12th and 13th seats, namely Nagaon and Karimganj." After filing the nomination, Sonowal said, "Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are committed to accomplish the vision to make India a developed country by 2047."

"Dibrugarh must also develop to keep pace and contribute towards this vision. For this, we are firmly committed to keep the development process of Dibrugarh constituency in progress. The BJP-led NDA government has achieved unprecedented progress under Modi ji. Adhering to the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' as envisaged by PM Modi, an environment of social inclusion and equitable progress has fostered and enabled everyone, irrespective of their ethnic identity, towards dignity and development. From villages, towns to tea gardens of the Dibrugarh constituency, there has been a remarkable transformation. We must take part in the vision of CM of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma to make Assam elevate to the top five states of the country. Our collective aspiration to contribute towards a 'Developed Dibrugarh Constituency, Developed Assam, Developed India'. With our concerted efforts and dedication, we aim to make this vision a reality, ushering in a future of prosperity and progress for our constituency, our state, and our nation," Sonowal said. (ANI)

