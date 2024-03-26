Noida: 7 restaurants face sealing for discharging untreated kitchen waste water into sewers

The Noida Authority on Tuesday said it would seal seven restaurants in the city over non-compliance of notices regarding discharging of greasy waste water from kitchens directly into sewers without effluent treatment.

Two other restaurants, which were shut for business on Tuesday, will be re-inspected later this week, it said.

Of the nine eateries, eight are located in the city's biggest Sector 18 market while one is in Sector 54, the authority said, adding penalties ranging between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 5 lakh were also imposed on these restaurants.

''Today, in compliance with the instructions of the Noida Authority CEO, the General Manager (Water) along with the Environment Cell, Senior Manager (Water) and Junior Engineer, various restaurants, hotels and commercial institutions run in Noida, which have been discharging greasy waste water from their kitchens and were served notices in the past, were re-inspected,'' Deputy General Manager (water) R P Singh said.

''In compliance with the notice given earlier, ETP (effluent treatment plant) was not found in the kitchens of seven institutions, on which they were directed to deposit the fine, otherwise the institutions would be sealed on the scheduled date (March 28). Two institutions were found closed, which are proposed to be re-inspected,'' Singh added.

Last month, various restaurants, hotels and commercial institutions in Noida were found discharging greasy waste water of their kitchens directly into the sewer line or drain without treating it, the authority said.

The fines were imposed after the department issued notices to them operating after inspection, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)