Police seize Rs 50 lakh cash from car on Mumbai-Pune expressway

The Shirgaon police during a patrol check on the Mumbai-Pune expressway within the jurisdiction of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate intercepted an SUV in which cash approximately worth Rs 50 lakh was seized. The cash was seized during a 'nakabandi' conducted ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The SUV carrying the cash was intercepted at Urse toll plaza and was on its way to Pune from Mumbai. The Pimpari-Chinchwad police have set up nine checkpoints at various locations in the area.

According to Pimpari-Chinchwad police, "Shirgaon police and their team seized the cash from a Scorpio car during a patrol check at various locations of the Maval Lok Sabha constituency which comes under Pimpari-Chinchwad police jurisdiction." Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone2) Bapu Bangar said, "We have conducted 'nakabandi' at nine checkpoints within the jurisdiction of Pimpari-Chinchwad police today following the orders of Police Commissioner, Pimpari-Chinchwad, Vinay Kumar Choubey. During the searches, officials intercepted an SUV car with Rs 50 lakh in a bag. The car was on its way to Pune from Mumbai."

"The person in the car could not provide any reasonable explanation for the cash they were carrying in the vehicle. The Shirgaon police seized the cash, and further investigation is underway," he further said. The police have initiated action in the case as per the Model Code of Conduct, which came into effect with the announcement of the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections.

Elections to the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 23 out of 25 contested seats, while the undivided Shiv Sena secured 18 out of 23 seats.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election. (ANI)

