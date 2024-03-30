Left Menu

Telangana: Alleging neglect, Cong worker pours petrol on self in front of CM's residence

A Congress worker poured diesel on himself near Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's residence after allegedly being neglected in the party, police said.

ANI | Updated: 30-03-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 21:32 IST
Telangana: Alleging neglect, Cong worker pours petrol on self in front of CM's residence
A visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Congress worker poured diesel on himself near Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's residence after allegedly being neglected in the party, police said. The incident took place at the Jublihills police station in the city on Saturday.

Security personnel deployed near the CM's residence rushed towards the man as he doused himself in diesel, stopping him from torching himself. Sharing details of the incident, K. Venkateshwar Reddy, an inspector at the Jubilee Hills police station, said the person was identified as SPK Sagar, a native of Jayashankar in Bhupalpally district.

The officer said the man alleged that he was sidelined in the party and not rewarded for work. Sagar alleged that the party gave plum posts to less deserving people while neglecting him, the officer said, adding that he also climbed atop a water tank in an apparent suicide bid earlier.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung's Bespoke home appliances earn top IoT security rating from UL Solutions

Samsung's Bespoke home appliances earn top IoT security rating from UL Solut...

 Global
2
Investing in the Future: Dale W. Wood's Strategy for ESG Investing

Investing in the Future: Dale W. Wood's Strategy for ESG Investing

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Weight-loss drug deals to drive around 4% of Gerresheimer yearly growth, CEO says; Bristol Myers' bowel disease drug fails in late-stage study and more

Health News Roundup: Weight-loss drug deals to drive around 4% of Gerresheim...

 Global
4
SpaceX targets Saturday for back-to-back-to-back Falcon 9 launches

SpaceX targets Saturday for back-to-back-to-back Falcon 9 launches

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain for Development: Enhancing Transparency and Efficiency

Empowering the Grid: Blockchain's Role in Decentralized Energy Systems

Social Entrepreneurship: A Catalyst for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Renewable Energy Adoption in Developing Countries: Challenges and Opportunities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024