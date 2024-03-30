Telangana: Alleging neglect, Cong worker pours petrol on self in front of CM's residence

A Congress worker poured diesel on himself near Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's residence after allegedly being neglected in the party, police said. The incident took place at the Jublihills police station in the city on Saturday.

Security personnel deployed near the CM's residence rushed towards the man as he doused himself in diesel, stopping him from torching himself. Sharing details of the incident, K. Venkateshwar Reddy, an inspector at the Jubilee Hills police station, said the person was identified as SPK Sagar, a native of Jayashankar in Bhupalpally district.

The officer said the man alleged that he was sidelined in the party and not rewarded for work. Sagar alleged that the party gave plum posts to less deserving people while neglecting him, the officer said, adding that he also climbed atop a water tank in an apparent suicide bid earlier.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

