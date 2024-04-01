Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh: One dead as two groups clash in Agra

One man was killed in the clashes that broke out between two groups in Uttar Pradesh's Agra.

01-04-2024
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One man was killed in the clashes that broke out between two groups in Uttar Pradesh's Agra. DCP City Agra, Suraj Rai, said that the department received information through dial 112 under the Nagla Haveli area of the New Agra police station on Sunday night.

The cops immediately reached the spot. A man identified as Jackie was injured during the incident, according to the police. The injured youth was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead, according to the official.

The body of the deceased youth has been sent to the mortuary. Three people from the other party have been taken into custody, according to the police. A complaint has been taken from the plaintiff and a case has been registered under the relevant sections.

Teams will be deployed to arrest all the people involved in this incident. There has been no problem restoring law and order on the spot. The necessary legal action has been initiated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

