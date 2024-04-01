Left Menu

Coal sector grows 11.6 pc in February

01-04-2024
Coal sector grows 11.6 pc in February
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The coal sector has registered an 11.6 per cent growth, the highest among all eight core industries of the economy, in February, an official statement said on Monday.

The index of coal industry has reached 212.1 points during February as compared to 190.1 points during the same month last year, the coal ministry said.

''The coal sector has exhibited highest growth of 11.6 per cent (provisional) among the eight core industries for the month of February 2024 as per the Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) (Base Year 2011-12) released by Ministry of Commerce & Industries,'' it said.

On a cumulative basis, the index of coal industry increased by 12.1 per cent during April to February 2023-24 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

ICI measures the combined and individual production performance of eight core industries namely, cement, coal, crude oil, electricity, fertilizers, natural gas, refinery products, and steel.

The Combined Index of Eight Core Industries experienced a 6.7 per cent increase in February 2024, compared to the same month previous year.

The coal industry has consistently outperformed demonstrating sustained double-digit growth over the past eight months and substantially higher growth than the overall growth of eight core industries in last two financial years.

Latest News

