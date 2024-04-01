Left Menu

Telangana: 21 arrested after clash between two groups over land

Twenty-one people were arrested by Telangana police after a group of people attacked the police when the police reached to resolve the land dispute in Chandrayapalem village in Sathupalli mandal of Khammam district, police said.

ANI | Updated: 01-04-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 20:05 IST
Telangana: 21 arrested after clash between two groups over land
Visual from the spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Twenty-one people were arrested by Telangana police after a group of people attacked the police when they reached to resolve the land dispute in Chandrayapalem village in Sathupalli mandal of Khammam district, police said. Police said that a fight broke out between two groups of residents of Buggapadu and Chandrayapalem villages over a group's alleged encroachment of forest land.

According to police, some people were trying to encroach on forest land and neighbouring villagers were also claiming rights over that land. "A few people including Samuel and Mahender encouraged the grabbing of forest land. They take money from tribals to cheat them saying they will provide Podu land and Patta," according to police.

"These (tribal) people gathered there, Police received information that there was a gathering and quarrel, so police went there. Samuel's followers misled the police and attacked the police. So a case was registered against them and 21 people were arrested," Sunil Dutt, Khammam CP. Further investigation is underway. More information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UNHCR seeking $1.4 billion to meet needs of South Sudanese refugees

UNHCR seeking $1.4 billion to meet needs of South Sudanese refugees

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Nigerian takes to the water to raise mental health awareness; South Korea's Yoon urges doctors to end impasse over trainees and more

Health News Roundup: Nigerian takes to the water to raise mental health awar...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar steady as PCE data sets up June rate cut bets; yen in focus

FOREX-Dollar steady as PCE data sets up June rate cut bets; yen in focus

 Global
4
FEATURE-As El Nino bites, Indonesians struggle with record-high rice prices

FEATURE-As El Nino bites, Indonesians struggle with record-high rice prices

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deepfake Technology: Detection and Prevention of Digital Deception

Biometric Technology Advancements: Ethical Implications and Privacy Concerns

Economic Empowerment through Microfinance: Impact on Poverty Alleviation

Urban Air Quality Management: Policies and Technologies for Cleaner Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024