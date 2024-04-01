Telangana: 21 arrested after clash between two groups over land

Twenty-one people were arrested by Telangana police after a group of people attacked the police when they reached to resolve the land dispute in Chandrayapalem village in Sathupalli mandal of Khammam district, police said. Police said that a fight broke out between two groups of residents of Buggapadu and Chandrayapalem villages over a group's alleged encroachment of forest land.

According to police, some people were trying to encroach on forest land and neighbouring villagers were also claiming rights over that land. "A few people including Samuel and Mahender encouraged the grabbing of forest land. They take money from tribals to cheat them saying they will provide Podu land and Patta," according to police.

"These (tribal) people gathered there, Police received information that there was a gathering and quarrel, so police went there. Samuel's followers misled the police and attacked the police. So a case was registered against them and 21 people were arrested," Sunil Dutt, Khammam CP. Further investigation is underway. More information is awaited. (ANI)

