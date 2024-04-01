T'gna Minister hits back at KCR over criticism against Cong govt

Taking exception to former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's criticism of the Congress government over alleged power and water shortage to the farm sector, state Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday charged that KCR was frustrated over the declining fortunes of his party.

Reddy, who spoke to reporters here, claimed that BRS is collapsing fast.

''BRS would not remain after parliamentary elections. The number of seats BRS would get in the Lok Sabha elections is zero. Nobody except KCR and his family members would remain in that party,'' he claimed.

KCR, who never visited farmers, undertaking a visit to fields to meet ryots shows his worry over BRS losing popularity, he further said.

''Every word (he) spoke is a lie. Can a person who was chief minister for 10 years speak such lies? Telangana people need to take note,'' he said.

Attacking KCR, he said Telangana was the only state in the country that did not have crop insurance.

KCR, when in power, did not bother for many years to announce any ex-gratia when farmers were hit by floods, drought or hailstorms, he charged.

Only last year, the KCR government had announced some ex-gratia in view of Assembly elections but did not distribute it, Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged.

The government led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy gave directions to officials to ensure 24x7 power supply without interruptions, he said.

Terming the Congress government as ''inefficient and incompetent,'' KCR on Sunday alleged as many as 200 farmers had taken their own lives under distress during the past 100 days of the present regime in Telangana.

Addressing mediapersons at Suryapet, about 150 km from here, KCR said farmers are in distress due to lack of water and power facilities and as result 15 lakh acres of crops had withered away.

