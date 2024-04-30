Left Menu

12 Houses Damaged in Kishtwar Rainstorm, Alert Remains in Place

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-04-2024 00:23 IST
Twelve houses suffered damages due to heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, prompting the authorities to put the disaster response machinery on high alert.

''Administration has put the disaster response machinery on high alert amid heavy rains being experienced in the region from the last four days,'' an official spokesman said.

The reports from the concerned tehsildars have indicated damage to about one dozen houses in Tehsil Nagseni, Mughalmaidan and Kishtwar areas, he said.

The spokesman said that a Kacha house was fully damaged in tehsil Nagseni, while seven houses and two mud houses were partially damaged in tehsil Mughalmaidan due to rains.

Similarly, a house and a cow shed suffered major damages, while a mud house and private school building were partially damaged in Kishtwar tehsil, he added.

The spokesman said the administration promptly relocated the affected families to nearby safe places, while the Red Cross team is actively involved in delivering relief material and essential support to the affected people.

In response to the situation, the public has been advised to avoid unnecessary travel to vulnerable spots.

