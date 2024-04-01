Arvind Kejriwal exposed AAP's internal power struggle: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Tiwari on Monday claimed that AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has revealed an internal power struggle within the party. The BJP MP claimed that Arvind Kejriwal has implicated Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj by stating they were the ones Vijay Nair reported to.

According to Tiwari, this move by Kejriwal reveals an internal power struggle within the AAP, as Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj aren't backing down from the race for Chief Minister post. Tiwari alleges that Kejriwal's aim is to pave the way for his wife to become Chief Minister, indicating a rift within the party ranks. "BJP did not send Arvind Kejriwal to Tihar jail, the court did... When the court was told that Arvind Kejriwal was not cooperating with the interrogation and was trying to mislead the ED, what Arvind Kejriwal said was sensational. He threw Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj under the bus by saying that Vijay Nair used to report to them... Arvind Kejriwal exposed the internal power struggle in the AAP. Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj were not backing off but Arvind Kejriwal wanted to give the CM chair to his wife, and he has made that path clear," he said.

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday sent the AAP supremo to judicial custody till April 15. AAP workers gathered outside the Tihar Jail and started raising slogans against the BJP-led Centre.

"Kejriwal ko riha karo (Free Kejriwal)...gundagardi band kardo (Stop the hooliganism)...," party workers raised slogans. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be lodged in Jail Number 2 of Tihar Jail.

According to sources, Arvind Kejriwal will stay alone in a barrack at Tihar under 24-hour CCTV surveillance. "AAP MP Sanjay Singh was shifted to jail number 5 a few days ago," they added.

Kejriwal's former deputy, Manish Sisodia, will remain in Jail No 1, former Health Minister Satyendar Jain is in Jail No 7, and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh is in Jail No 5, BRS leader K Kavitha has been lodged in Jail No 6. Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy case and has spent 10 days in ED custody, after court direction.

Meanwhile, the Court directed Tihar Jail authorities to allow Kejriwal to carry prescribed medicine and books. The court also asked authorities to provide one table and chair, a religious locket, and a special diet as prescribed by the doctors, as per the jail manual.

Kejriwal, through his lawyers, moved an application and sought permission to carry several books, including Bhagwad Geeta, Ramayana, and a book titled "How Prime Minister Decided", authored by Neerja Chaudhary. During the hearing, Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Gopal Rai remain present in the courtroom. Arvind Kejriwal's wife also attended the court proceedings. (ANI)

