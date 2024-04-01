AIADMK's Palaniswami accuses DMK of perpetuating dynastic politics

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday came down heavily on the ruling DMK for adhering to dynastic politics and "not fulfilling most of its poll promises". "DMK formed the government by giving fake promises to the people. The DMK government has not even fulfilled 10pc of its poll promises," Palaniswami said while addressing a public meeting at Sholinghur in Vellore district.

"If the Nobel Prize should be given to someone who utters lies it should be given to Chief Minister Stalin," he added. Slamming DMK for choosing its top leader from one family, he said that Tamil Nadu is not anyone's family property.

"Karunanidhi was the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, and after that, DMK chose his son MK Stalin as its chief ministerial pick. Now Udhyanithi Stalin is a minister and he has been sent across Tamil Nadu for campaigning. Is Tamil Nadu your father's asset?" Palaniswami said. "This is a democratic country. Your (DMK's) dreams won't be fulfilled. In a democratic country, there is no space for dynasty politics. People would keep a full stop for dynasty politics with this election," he added.

With the Lok Sabha election around the corner, the principal opposition party in the state has intensified its campaign training its guns against both the DMK and its former ally BJP. Palaniswami opened a new election office in Madurai on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Palaniswami had said, "We are getting full support from people when our party goes for campaigning and coalition leaders are doing well... AIADMK alliance will win 40 constituencies. We have come out of the BJP alliance but Chief Minister Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin are spreading slander that we are in illegal alliance with BJP. I didn't know why they talked like this..." "AIADMK is not a party like DMK. We will be loyal to the parties that join our coalition," Palaniswami further said.When asked about Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai contesting from the Coimbatore constituency, he said, "Anyone can contest elections in this democratic country but the people will decide. He has filed his nomination papers because he is qualified."

Tamil Nadu will see voting on all 39 Lok Sabha seats in Phase 1 on April 19, and the counting of votes will be held on June 4. In 2019, the DMK won 23 Lok Sabha seats with a 33.2 per cent vote share, the Congress bagged 8 seats with a 12.9 per cent vote, and the CPI won two seats in Tamil Nadu. CPI (M) got a seat, IML won 1 seat, and independents were elected to two seats.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election. (ANI)

