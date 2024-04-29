Left Menu

Four dead, 28 injured in Russian missile attack on Odesa, governor says

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2024 23:34 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 23:34 IST
A Russian missile attack on an educational institution in Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odessa on Monday killed four people and injured 28, Regional Governor Oleh Kiper said on the Telegram messaging app.

Four injured were in serious condition, Kiper wrote. Among the injured were two children and a pregnant woman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

