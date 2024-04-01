"Money of the country has been looted": Acharya Pramod Krishnam targets Congress

Amid mounting scrutiny of Congress party's financial dealings, former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam lashed out the Congress party on Monday stating that the 'money of the country has been looted' and hence the party has to deal with investigations. On the Income tax notice of about Rs 1,700 crore to the Congress party, Pramod Krishnam said, "The Congress leaders should tell why have they got such a big notice. Where did all this money come from? A criminal never accepts his crime. The nation's money has been looted and this is a fact. What is the problem when this loot is being investigated? If they are true patriots, they should face the investigation. They should have faith in the judiciary. India's judiciary functions independently and away from government interference".

He expressed concerns over perceived double standards within the party, stating, "When the judiciary gives a verdict in favour, then it is fine, but when it gives an order against our interest, then it's not. These double standards will not work." The Income Tax Department issued demand notice of about Rs 1700 crore to the party last week.

Accusing the Income Tax Department of double-standards, Congress on Friday alleged that while it has been penalised for "a violation of Rs 14 lakh", the income tax authorities were completely silent on "Rs 42 crore violation" by the BJP and that the violations by the ruling party at the Centre entailed a penalty of Rs 4,600 crore. Addressing a press conference, Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Ajay Maken said there was an attempt to stifle the party financially during the Lok Sabha polls.

"We have received notices from the time of Sitaram Kesari, from 1993-94... We have been demanded to pay Rs 53 crores from the time of Sitaram Kesari," Congress leader Ajay Maken said. (ANI)

