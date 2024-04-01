Hero MotoCorp sales up 5.5pc at 56,21,455 units in FY24

Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Monday reported a 5.5 per cent growth in total sales at 56,21,455 units in 2023-24 as compared to the previous fiscal.

The company had sold 53,28,546 units in 2022-23, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Motorcycle sales in FY24 stood at 51,90,672 units as against 49,59,156 units in FY23. Scooter sales were at 430,783 units in FY24 as compared to 369,390 units in FY23, the company said.

Domestic sales in FY24 were higher at 54,20,532 units as compared to 51,55,793 units in FY23, it added.

Similarly, exports stood at 2,00,923 units in FY24, up from 1,72,753 units in FY23.

In March, Hero MotoCorp said its sales were lower at 4,90,415 units as compared to 5,19,342 units in the same month a year ago.

Domestic sales last month stood at 4,59,257 units as compared to 5,02,730 units in March 2023, while exports were higher at 31,158 units as against 16,612 units in the year-ago month.

