Left Menu

Mumbai police seize liquor worth over Rs 14 lakh, detain one person

Following the guideline of the model code of conduct, Mumbai Police seized liquor worth 14.39 lakhs and detained a person from Sasmira Marg, Worli Mumbai.

ANI | Updated: 01-04-2024 23:16 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 23:16 IST
Mumbai police seize liquor worth over Rs 14 lakh, detain one person
Mumbai police seized liquor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following the guideline of the model code of conduct, Mumbai Police seized liquor worth Rs 14.39 lakhs and detained a person from Sasmira Marg, Worli Mumbai. The liquor was manufactured abroad and imported from Delhi to Mumbai.

The accused identified as Isam Satish Shivlal Patel, 35 years of age, was detained. Due to the high prices of foreign liquor imported into Maharashtra from Delhi sealed bottles of foreign scotch liquor of various brands,

"Mumbai City and considering the seriousness of the code of conduct implemented in connection with Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Inspector, State Excise, filing Squad No. 2. City of Mumbai on receiving information that foreign liquor of various brands manufactured abroad and imported from Delhi to Mumbai is being transported in a four-wheeler between Sasmira Marg, Burli Mumbai Opposite Safelo Hotel, Sasmira Marg." the police said. Further investigation is underway. More information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UNHCR seeking $1.4 billion to meet needs of South Sudanese refugees

UNHCR seeking $1.4 billion to meet needs of South Sudanese refugees

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Nigerian takes to the water to raise mental health awareness; South Korea's Yoon urges doctors to end impasse over trainees and more

Health News Roundup: Nigerian takes to the water to raise mental health awar...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar steady as PCE data sets up June rate cut bets; yen in focus

FOREX-Dollar steady as PCE data sets up June rate cut bets; yen in focus

 Global
4
FEATURE-As El Nino bites, Indonesians struggle with record-high rice prices

FEATURE-As El Nino bites, Indonesians struggle with record-high rice prices

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deepfake Technology: Detection and Prevention of Digital Deception

Biometric Technology Advancements: Ethical Implications and Privacy Concerns

Economic Empowerment through Microfinance: Impact on Poverty Alleviation

Urban Air Quality Management: Policies and Technologies for Cleaner Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024