Mumbai police seize liquor worth over Rs 14 lakh, detain one person
Following the guideline of the model code of conduct, Mumbai Police seized liquor worth 14.39 lakhs and detained a person from Sasmira Marg, Worli Mumbai.
- Country:
- India
Following the guideline of the model code of conduct, Mumbai Police seized liquor worth Rs 14.39 lakhs and detained a person from Sasmira Marg, Worli Mumbai. The liquor was manufactured abroad and imported from Delhi to Mumbai.
The accused identified as Isam Satish Shivlal Patel, 35 years of age, was detained. Due to the high prices of foreign liquor imported into Maharashtra from Delhi sealed bottles of foreign scotch liquor of various brands,
"Mumbai City and considering the seriousness of the code of conduct implemented in connection with Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Inspector, State Excise, filing Squad No. 2. City of Mumbai on receiving information that foreign liquor of various brands manufactured abroad and imported from Delhi to Mumbai is being transported in a four-wheeler between Sasmira Marg, Burli Mumbai Opposite Safelo Hotel, Sasmira Marg." the police said. Further investigation is underway. More information is awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Lok Sabha elections: Thiruvananthapuram braces for high profile fight, voting on April 26
"INDIA bloc going to win Lok Sabha elections": Delhi Minister Gopal Rai
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Telangana police seize gold worth Rs 5.73 cr
UP electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa issues directives to political parties ahead of Lok Sabha elections
Tamil Nadu: PMK announces alliance with BJP for Lok Sabha elections