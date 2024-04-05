Indian women migrant workers to MENA region to reach 60 lakh in 2-3 yrs: Huntr

With women-friendly policies in the UAE, the number of women workers from India to MENA (Middle East and North Africa) countries, especially in the hospitality and construction sectors, are expected to witness a growth of over 71 per cent, blue-collar worker marketplace Huntr's senior executive said. ''There has been a 23 per cent growth in demand for women migrants in 2023 in the MENA's hospitality and construction industries compared to the previous year. With more and more women-friendly policies like removal of restrictions during night hours, the demand is likely to surge 71.42 per cent in next 2-3 years,'' Huntr CEO Samuel Joy told PTI.

The report by Huntr is based on a mixed-method combining quantitative surveys with qualitative interviews analysing a sample size of 1,00,000 blue-collar workers enrolled on the platform.

Currently, 35 lakh women from India are working in the Middle East, which is expected to reach 60 lakh in next 2-3 years, in line with the growing demand, he noted.

According to Huntr, men account for 83 per cent of skilled jobs in MENA countries.

