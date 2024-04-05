Social circle, acquaintances of accused on NIA radar in Rameshwaram blast case

In a bid to bolster its investigation into Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has widened its scope by delving into the social circles and past associations of the accused, including friends in school-time and college. As part of its investigation process, the anti-terror agency has intensified its efforts in the case by summoning and scrutinizing some acquaintances, including college and school-time friends, of both absconding and arrested accused.

NIA said that the individuals from various spheres of the suspects' lives are being called in for questioning to gather crucial evidence and information pertinent to the case. This move comes as part of the agency's strategy to piece together the puzzle surrounding the alleged activities of the accused. With a focus on tracing the suspects' connections and possible motives, the NIA is leaving no stone unturned in its pursuit of justice.

"NIA to gather evidence and information in the case have been summoning and examining all of the acquaintances including college and school time friends of the absconding and arrested accused persons," said the NIA in a statement. However, the NIA kept tight-lipped in disclosing specific details about the individuals summoned or the nature of the evidence being sought.

The agency further clarified "the case being terror incident, any information on the identity of the witnesses may apart from hampering investigation may also put to risk the individuals being summoned." "Also, unverified news items hamper effective investigations in the case." The NIA also requested "the cooperation of all in arrest of absconding accused persons."

Meanwhile, sources suggested, the rigorous interrogation of acquaintances suggests a meticulous approach by the investigative agency in unraveling the complexities of the case. As the investigation unfolds, the NIA remains committed to its mandate of upholding the law and ensuring that justice prevails.

As part of investigation into Rameshwaram Cafe blast dated March 1 at ITPL Road in Bengaluru's Whitefield, Bengaluru, the NIA said it has identified the accused person who carried out the IED blast as one Mussavir Hussain Shazib and co-conspirator as Abdul Matheen Taahaa-- both residents of Thirthahalli area in Karnataka's Shivamogga district. Further, as part of investigation one Muzammil Shareef, a resident of Khalsa in Chikkamagaluru, who extended logistics support to the main accused persons, was arrested on March 26 and was examined in police custody.

As part of efforts to locate and arrest the absconding accused persons, the NIA had conducted searches on 18 locations in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. Earlier on March 29, the NIA also declared rewards of Rs 10 lakh on each of the absconders. (ANI)

