BRIEF-TSMC Says Co Maintains Full-Year Revenue Guidance Of Low-To-Mid Twenties Percentage Growth

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd:

* TSMC: MAINTAINS ITS FULL-YEAR REVENUE GUIDANCE OF LOW-TO-MID TWENTIES PERCENTAGE GROWTH GIVEN AT JANUARY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS' CONFERENCE.

* TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING - APART FROM SOME PRODUCTION LINES , EQUIPMENT IN TAIWAN FABS HAVE LARGELY BEEN FULLY RECOVERED AS OF APRIL 5 Further company coverage:

