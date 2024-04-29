Left Menu

Phase 3 polls: 13 of 57 Bengal candidates are crorepatis

The BJP, CPIM and the Bharathiya Jawan Kisan Party have one crorepati candidate each, the analysis conducted by the West Bengal Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms ADR said in a statement.The average of assets per candidate contesting in the West Bengal phase three Lok Sabha elections is Rs 1.84 crore, it added.

Out of the 57 candidates contesting in the four Lok Sabha constituencies going into phase 3 polling on May 7, around 23 per cent are crorepatis with an average asset of Rs 1.84 crore, an analysis of their affidavits pointed out on Monday.

Of the 13 crorepati candidates, three are from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Independents while the Congress and the All India Secular Front have two each.

Three Independent candidates are also crorepatis. The BJP, CPI(M) and the Bharathiya Jawan Kisan Party have one crorepati candidate each, the analysis conducted by the West Bengal Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said in a statement.

''The average of assets per candidate contesting in the West Bengal phase three Lok Sabha elections is Rs 1.84 crore,'' it added. Khalilur Rehman, TMC candidate from Jangipur constituency, has assets valued at over Rs 51 crore while Independent candidate Mohammed Jamal Saikh contesting from Maldaha Dakshin seat has a total asset of Rs 41,000, the study said. Analysing the education details of the 57 candidates, it was found that 26 have declared their educational qualification to be between 5th and 12th standard, while 31 candidates have declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above.

The phase three polling is scheduled in Jangipur, Maldaha Dakshin, Maldaha Uttar, and Murshidabad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

