Karnataka: Fire breaks out at Miracle Drinks building, dousing operations underway
A fire broke out on the first floor of the Miracle Drinks building in Bengaluru on Friday afternoon.
ANI | Updated: 05-04-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 19:08 IST
- Country:
- India
According to Bengaluru Fire Department, the fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the fire.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
