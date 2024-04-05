Australia's High Commissioner, Consul General meet Gujarat CM

A high-level Australian delegation led by the country's High Commissioner Philip Green and Consul General in Mumbai Paul Murphy on Friday met Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar, an official release said.

Opportunities for collaboration between Australia, India and the state of Gujarat in the production of renewable energy, solar panels, critical minerals and lithium batteries were discussed during the meeting, it said. Chief minister Patel appreciated the support extended by the Australian delegation during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit held in January.

He apprised the delegation of Gujarat's potential in the solar rooftop and lithium battery storage sector and informed the Australian envoys about the huge hybrid renewable energy park coming up in Kutch region.

A consultation was also held to explore Australia's expertise in various sectors for the benefit of Gujarat, the release said.

As Gujarat is keen on hosting the Olympics in 2036, Patel showed interest in understanding how Sydney and Brisbane cities in Australia are utilising the infrastructure and accommodation facilities created for the Games in a sustainable manner after the completion of the Olympics.

There were opportunities for cooperation in the sports sector as well, the high commissioner said. Courses offered by Australia's Deakin University operating in the GIFT City were also discussed. The high commissioner gave an indication that two more universities may also set up their campuses in Gujarat in the near future, the release said.

