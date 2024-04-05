Left Menu

Australia's High Commissioner, Consul General meet Gujarat CM

The high commissioner gave an indication that two more universities may also set up their campuses in Gujarat in the near future, the release said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-04-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 19:28 IST
Australia's High Commissioner, Consul General meet Gujarat CM
  • Country:
  • India

A high-level Australian delegation led by the country's High Commissioner Philip Green and Consul General in Mumbai Paul Murphy on Friday met Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar, an official release said.

Opportunities for collaboration between Australia, India and the state of Gujarat in the production of renewable energy, solar panels, critical minerals and lithium batteries were discussed during the meeting, it said. Chief minister Patel appreciated the support extended by the Australian delegation during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit held in January.

He apprised the delegation of Gujarat's potential in the solar rooftop and lithium battery storage sector and informed the Australian envoys about the huge hybrid renewable energy park coming up in Kutch region.

A consultation was also held to explore Australia's expertise in various sectors for the benefit of Gujarat, the release said.

As Gujarat is keen on hosting the Olympics in 2036, Patel showed interest in understanding how Sydney and Brisbane cities in Australia are utilising the infrastructure and accommodation facilities created for the Games in a sustainable manner after the completion of the Olympics.

There were opportunities for cooperation in the sports sector as well, the high commissioner said. Courses offered by Australia's Deakin University operating in the GIFT City were also discussed. The high commissioner gave an indication that two more universities may also set up their campuses in Gujarat in the near future, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lilly's weight-loss drug Zepbound to face supply crunch through April-end, US FDA says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lil...

 Global
2
Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassMutual Ventures and Endiya Partners

Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassM...

 Global
3
Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

 United States
4
GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Urban Drainage Systems (SUDS): Tackling Urban Flooding and Water Management

Uniting AI and Blockchain: A New Frontier for Security and Efficiency

Water Security and Management in the Era of Climate Change

The Hydrogen Economy: Green Hydrogen Production and Storage Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024