WFP supports Namibia in achieving high food self-sufficiency levels

WFP | Windhoek | Updated: 05-04-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 22:26 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Republic of Namibia has achieved high food self-sufficiency levels, thanks to sustained output from smallholder and large-scale farmers and WFP’s support for end-to-end food systems in Namibia. For the first time in fifteen years, the country has reached 45 percent self-sufficiency.

 

Namibia, a desert nation, has significantly reduced food imports, especially for staple grains such as maize, pearl millet, and wheat. Collaborative efforts between farmers, agro processors and industry marketing agreements that have boosted crop production, market access, and overall sustainability. Lawrence Sampofu, Governor of Zambezi Region, highlighted the region's significant contribution to white maize and pearl millet grains, emphasizing the need for farmers to utilize fertile land and favourable rainfall. He said the Zambezi region accounts for seven percent of white maize and 25 percent of pearl millet grain production.

The Namibian Agronomic Board regulates agronomic and horticultural product movement, facilitating import restrictions to protect local producers from competition and promote food self-sufficiency through the market share promotion, special controlled products, and grain marketing schemes.

“The objective is to expand operations, increase crop production, and propel Namibia towards food self-sufficiency while diminishing dependence on imports,” said Dr. Fidelis Mwazi, Chief Executive Officer of the NAB. “We reaffirm our commitment to implementing a robust import substitution programme, including initiatives like the MSP, to create a conducive environment and a thriving market for local farmers.”

The UN World Food Programme is promoting end-to-end food systems in Namibia, providing climate-smart technology, drought-resistant seeds, infrastructure investment, clean energy, market access, and agricultural training.

“Over the years, WFP has been complementing the Government of Namibia’s priorities in scaling up domestic food production, facilitating partnerships and investments that enable the country to capture greater value from the food system as well as strengthen systems and structures that demonstrate efficiency and effectiveness to deliver on this mandate,” said George Fedha, WFP’s Representative and Country Director in Namibia.

WFP provides technical support to the government to help strengthen food systems value chain as well as accelerate rural transformation towards the attainment of Zero Hunger.

Sustainable Urban Drainage Systems (SUDS): Tackling Urban Flooding and Water Management

Uniting AI and Blockchain: A New Frontier for Security and Efficiency

Water Security and Management in the Era of Climate Change

The Hydrogen Economy: Green Hydrogen Production and Storage Solutions

