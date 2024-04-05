"Congress manifesto is a bundle of false claims, promises": Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday criticised the Congress manifesto, calling it a collection of false claims and promises. Thakur also said that there is currently only one guarantee in the country, and that is Prime Minister Modi's guarantee.

"The manifesto of Congress is just a bundle of false claims and promises. Congress has only deceived the country in the last 60 years and that is why the public is not going to be misled by them now. Their entire manifesto is contrary to their current activities. It is not hidden from anyone, from the top of the Congress, which talks about women's justice, to the street leaders, what kind of indecent comments are being made about women every day. The country has not forgotten the scams, atrocities and emergency imposed by them. Just as Congress has lost its credibility in the eyes of the country, similarly, their manifesto is also just a bunch of empty words," he said. Speaking further, Anurag Thakur said, "Bharatiya Janata Party does what it says, whereas Congress only says and does nothing. We had said that Articles 370 and 35 would be removed from Jammu and Kashmir; they were removed. We had said that we will implement CAA, we implemented it. We had said that we will build Ram temple, Ram temple was also built, we had said that we will remove triple talaq, it was removed. Congress could not fulfil the guarantees they gave in Karnataka and Himachal, due to which their own MLAs are abandoning them today."

"Responding to Congress's job guarantee, Anurag Thakur said that in the last one year, Modi government has given 10 lakh government jobs. If we look at the data of EPFO, more than 7 crore and 60 lakh people have been registered in the last 6 years. More than 30 crore e-Shram cards have been given," as per a press release. Thakur further said that "Congress ruled the country for 60 years and only gave the slogan of eradicating poverty but poverty did not go away. Today, the son of a poor mother has brought 25 crore poor people in the country out of the poverty line. The BJP is giving free rations to 80 crore poor people. 12 crore toilets, houses for 4 crore poor, Ujjwala connections for 10 crore women, tap water for more than 14 crore people, and health insurance up to Rs 5 lakh to 60 crore poor have been given by Narendra Modi ji."

"Anurag Thakur said that today Congress says that democracy is ending but in reality it is not democracy but Sanatan opponents who are ending. Today, it is not democracy but corruption and cut money that is ending. Democracy has become stronger under the BJP's rule. Panchayat elections were held in Jammu and Kashmir. It seems ridiculous when the party that imposed emergency talks about saving democracy," as per the release. (ANI)

