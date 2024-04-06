Pune: Police constable kills self with service rifle, probe on

A police constable posted in Pune allegedly shot himself with a service carbine gun in a staff resting room, a police official said. The deceased was identified as Bharat Asmar (33).

Police suspect that it could be due to personal reasons. No suicide note has been found. "There were no suicide notes found as of now, and police suspect some personal problems could be the reason behind this extreme step," a senior police official said.

On Thursday night, Asmar went to the restroom and locked the room from inside, and it is suspected that he shot himself around 3 am using his service carbine gun, resulting in his death. The incident came to light on Friday afternoon, and police are probing the case further, the official added.

The exact reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)