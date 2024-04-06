Left Menu

Pune: Police constable kills self with service rifle, probe on

A police constable posted in Pune allegedly shot himself with a service carbine gun in a staff resting room, a police official said.

ANI | Updated: 06-04-2024 07:44 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 07:44 IST
Pune: Police constable kills self with service rifle, probe on
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A police constable posted in Pune allegedly shot himself with a service carbine gun in a staff resting room, a police official said. The deceased was identified as Bharat Asmar (33).

Police suspect that it could be due to personal reasons. No suicide note has been found. "There were no suicide notes found as of now, and police suspect some personal problems could be the reason behind this extreme step," a senior police official said.

On Thursday night, Asmar went to the restroom and locked the room from inside, and it is suspected that he shot himself around 3 am using his service carbine gun, resulting in his death. The incident came to light on Friday afternoon, and police are probing the case further, the official added.

The exact reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic penguins for bird flu; CVS Caremark to cover Perrigo's birth control pill in US at zero cost for plan sponsors and more

Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic peng...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US and more

Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; C...

 Global
3
Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

 Global
4
Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in number of legal meeting during judicial custody; ED opposes

Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in numbe...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G and Telemedicine: Enabling Next-Generation Healthcare Services

Ethical AI: Developing Frameworks for Responsible Technology Use

Affordable Housing Strategies in Rapidly Growing Urban Areas

Urban Energy Transition: Integrating Renewable Energy Sources into City Planning

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024