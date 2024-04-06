Left Menu

Turkey detains 48 people with suspected ties to Islamic State, minister says

Reuters | Istanbul | Updated: 06-04-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 15:40 IST
Turkey detains 48 people with suspected ties to Islamic State, minister says
Turkish authorities have detained 48 people suspected of having ties to Islamic State in connection with a shooting at an Istanbul church in January, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X on Saturday.

One Turkish citizen was killed by two Islamic State gunmen at the Italian Santa Maria Catholic Church in Istanbul in January.

