Turkey detains 48 people with suspected ties to Islamic State, minister says

Reuters | Istanbul | Updated: 06-04-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 15:40 IST
Turkish authorities have detained 48 people suspected of having ties to Islamic State in connection with a shooting at an Istanbul church in January, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X on Saturday.
One Turkish citizen was killed by two Islamic State gunmen at the Italian Santa Maria Catholic Church in Istanbul in January.
