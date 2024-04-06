Left Menu

Man detained for beating his wife to death in Tripura

A man was detained for allegedly beating his wife to death in Tripura's Khowai district, an official said.

ANI | Updated: 06-04-2024 17:23 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 17:23 IST
Man detained for beating his wife to death in Tripura
The accused man. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was detained for allegedly beating his wife to death in Tripura's Khowai district, an official said. As per the police, the woman identified as Pratima Nath Chowdhury (26) suffered grievous injury after her husband Pradip Nath Chowdhury allegedly launched a brutal assault on her using wooden sticks and bamboo pieces on Friday night at their residence located in Kalyanpur's Gourangatilla village under the Khowai district of Tripura.

According to the police, the deceased suffered multiple injuries to the head and fractures. "She was immediately taken to Khowai Hospital, but due to her critical condition, doctors referred her to GBP Hospital. However, her life could not be saved," Superintendent of Police Khowai District Ramesh Yadav told ANI.

Sharing further details on the matter, Officer-in-Charge (OC) Kalyanpur police station Tapas Malakar said, "A specific case in connection with the incident is being registered with the Kalyanpur police station. The accused, during initial interrogation, divulged that the couple indulged in a quarrel that took an ugly turn later. In a fit of rage, he assaulted his wife, which led to her death." Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic penguins for bird flu; CVS Caremark to cover Perrigo's birth control pill in US at zero cost for plan sponsors and more

Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic peng...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US and more

Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; C...

 Global
3
Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

 Global
4
Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in number of legal meeting during judicial custody; ED opposes

Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in numbe...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G and Telemedicine: Enabling Next-Generation Healthcare Services

Ethical AI: Developing Frameworks for Responsible Technology Use

Affordable Housing Strategies in Rapidly Growing Urban Areas

Urban Energy Transition: Integrating Renewable Energy Sources into City Planning

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024