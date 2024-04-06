LS polls: BJP's Taranjit Sandhu shown black flags by farmers in Amritsar during campaign

BJP candidate from Amritsar Lok Sabha seat and former diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu was shown black flags on Saturday by a group of farmers during his poll campaign for the upcoming general elections.

The incident took place when Sandhu, accompanied by BJP leader Amarpal Singh Bony and party workers, was campaigning in the Gagomahal village in Ajnala here.

Farmers owing allegiance to the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee also raised slogans against the BJP, saying its candidates will not be allowed to campaign in the villages.

Farmer leader Gurdev Singh Gago Mahal slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre for not accepting the farmers’ demands during the 'Delhi Chalo' march for a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops. He also highlighted the death of a farmer during the ongoing protest.

Former Indian Ambassador to the US Sandhu who joined the BJP last month has been fielded from the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat.

BJP nominee from Faridkot seat Hans Raj Hans had also faced the farmers' ire on April 5 when his poll campaign was disrupted by sloganeering. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march by farmers to press the government to accept their demands, which includes a legal guarantee of MSP for farm produce.

The protesting farmers have been staying put at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana after their march was stopped by security forces on February 13.

