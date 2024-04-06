Left Menu

LS polls: BJP's Taranjit Sandhu shown black flags by farmers in Amritsar during campaign

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 06-04-2024 20:29 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 20:18 IST
LS polls: BJP's Taranjit Sandhu shown black flags by farmers in Amritsar during campaign
Image Credit: Twitter(@SandhuTaranjitS)
  • Country:
  • India

BJP candidate from Amritsar Lok Sabha seat and former diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu was shown black flags on Saturday by a group of farmers during his poll campaign for the upcoming general elections.

The incident took place when Sandhu, accompanied by BJP leader Amarpal Singh Bony and party workers, was campaigning in the Gagomahal village in Ajnala here.

Farmers owing allegiance to the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee also raised slogans against the BJP, saying its candidates will not be allowed to campaign in the villages.

Farmer leader Gurdev Singh Gago Mahal slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre for not accepting the farmers’ demands during the 'Delhi Chalo' march for a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops. He also highlighted the death of a farmer during the ongoing protest.

Former Indian Ambassador to the US Sandhu who joined the BJP last month has been fielded from the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat.

BJP nominee from Faridkot seat Hans Raj Hans had also faced the farmers' ire on April 5 when his poll campaign was disrupted by sloganeering. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march by farmers to press the government to accept their demands, which includes a legal guarantee of MSP for farm produce.

The protesting farmers have been staying put at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana after their march was stopped by security forces on February 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic penguins for bird flu; CVS Caremark to cover Perrigo's birth control pill in US at zero cost for plan sponsors and more

Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic peng...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US and more

Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; C...

 Global
3
Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

 Global
4
Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in number of legal meeting during judicial custody; ED opposes

Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in numbe...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G and Telemedicine: Enabling Next-Generation Healthcare Services

Ethical AI: Developing Frameworks for Responsible Technology Use

Affordable Housing Strategies in Rapidly Growing Urban Areas

Urban Energy Transition: Integrating Renewable Energy Sources into City Planning

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024