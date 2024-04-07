Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh: Fire breaks out in goods train engine in Bina area of Sagar district

The incident occurred about half a kilometre away from the Semarkheri railway station. "The fire has been extinguished, and the reason for the fire will be investigated. For now, a major accident has been averted," Railway Officer Naval Aggarwal said.

ANI | Updated: 07-04-2024 09:49 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 09:49 IST
Madhya Pradesh: Fire breaks out in goods train engine in Bina area of Sagar district
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in the engine of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) goods train in the Bina area of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday evening, an official said. The fire has been extinguished, he said.

According to Railway Officer Naval Aggarwal, the engine of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) goods train coming towards Bina caught fire around 7 pm in the evening. The incident occurred about half a kilometre away from Semarkheri railway station. Railway officials were immediately informed about this, Aggarwal added.

"The fire has been extinguished, and the reason for the fire will be investigated. For now, a major accident has been averted," he added. Further details are awaited.

Earlier on March 30, a massive fire broke out at an ink factory in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. According to fire department officials, the fire broke out at around 6.28 pm and has been brought under control.

The officials said that there have been no casualties in the incident as the factory was closed at the time. Visuals from the spot showed huge flames and thick smoke rising from the building. "We got information at 18:28 hours of a fire at a factory in Polo Ground. Three fire brigades reached the spot immediately and controlled the fire. This was an ink manufacturing company, and a chemical drum kept inside also caught fire and exploded," Santosh Kumar Dubey, Sub-Inspector, Fire Department told ANI.

"The fire has been controlled. No casualties have been reported since the factory was shut," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Judge slashes Bayer $1.56 billion Roundup verdict to $611 million and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
2
AI-powered anti-diabetes programme provides customised advice to reverse chronic metabolic diseases

AI-powered anti-diabetes programme provides customised advice to reverse chr...

 India
3
Forget the Rest: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Solana (SOL) Enough to Skyrocket Your Portfolio in 2024

Forget the Rest: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Solana (SOL) E...

 United States
4
"Our schemes will continue for 5 years without any hurdle..." Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

"Our schemes will continue for 5 years without any hurdle..." Karnataka CM S...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024