Left Menu

Kashi Vishwnath temple trust Facebook page hacked, retrieved; probe underway

"We have gained control and access to the Facebook page again in consultation with the Facebook administration. Shree Kashi Vishvanath Temple Trust is in the process of strengthening the cyber security of all social media pages and websites so that such incidents do not happen again," the trust CEO Vishwa Bhushan Mishra said.

ANI | Updated: 07-04-2024 09:51 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 09:51 IST
Kashi Vishwnath temple trust Facebook page hacked, retrieved; probe underway
Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust CEO (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Facebook page of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust was hacked by some miscreants on Saturday but the trust later gained control and access. "As it was informed earlier today,... at 11 am the Facebook page of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust was hacked by some miscreants," the trust CEO, Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, said.

However, with the help of Facebook authorities, the page was retrieved. "We have gained control and access to the Facebook page again in consultation with the Facebook administration. Shri Kashi Vishvanath Temple Trust is in the process of strengthening the cyber security of all social media pages and websites so that such incidents do not happen again," Mishra said.

Furthermore, the temple trust expressed deep regret. "The inconvenience caused to the visitors of the Facebook page because of hacking is deeply regretted," Mishra said.

"A complaint with the cyber cell of Varanasi Police has been filed," he added. Earlier on March 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a massive roadshow in Varanasi.

After the roadshow, the Prime Minister along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, also visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and offered prayers at the holy shrine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Judge slashes Bayer $1.56 billion Roundup verdict to $611 million and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
2
AI-powered anti-diabetes programme provides customised advice to reverse chronic metabolic diseases

AI-powered anti-diabetes programme provides customised advice to reverse chr...

 India
3
Forget the Rest: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Solana (SOL) Enough to Skyrocket Your Portfolio in 2024

Forget the Rest: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Solana (SOL) E...

 United States
4
"Our schemes will continue for 5 years without any hurdle..." Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

"Our schemes will continue for 5 years without any hurdle..." Karnataka CM S...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024