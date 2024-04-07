J-K: Police attaches properties of 3 proclaimed offenders worth crores in Baramulla

The police in Baramulla attached properties worth crores belonging to proclaimed offenders, who have exfiltrated to Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The police obtained an attachment order passed by the Sub-Judge of Uri, they said, adding that the land amounted to 30 kanals and 15 marlas.

The land belonged toMohammed Lateef (18 kanals and 6 marlas), Sadar Din (9 marlas) and Aziz Din (12 kanals), police said. The action was taken under various sections of the law registered at Uri police station.

Police said the property was identified as belonging to proclaimed offenders during the course of an investigation by the police. Further updates are awaited. (ANI)

